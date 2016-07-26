Skip to main content
Strong Results from FX Platforms in January

in News, Brokers

FX ADV HotspotFX FastMatch FX Gain GTX

Strong Results from FX Platforms in January

The relatively volatile start to 2017 in FX markets has been reflected in strong data from the first three venues to report, with one platform achieving a new high in average daily turnover (ADV) and two others matching recent peaks. Bats’ Hotspot FX platform reports ADV of $30.9 billion on a 21-day basis, while FastMatch FX handled $17 billion per day and Gain's GTX shattered its previous record high (by more than 22%) by recording just over $12.6 billion per day.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe