15:10 February 1st 2017 in News, Brokers
Strong Results from FX Platforms in January
The relatively volatile start to 2017 in FX markets has been reflected in strong data from the first three venues to report, with one platform achieving a new high in average daily turnover (ADV) and two others matching recent peaks. Bats’ Hotspot FX platform reports ADV of $30.9 billion on a 21-day basis, while FastMatch FX handled $17 billion per day and Gain's GTX shattered its previous record high (by more than 22%) by recording just over $12.6 billion per day.