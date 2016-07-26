Skip to main content
Steady FX Volumes in April

The first group of FX platforms to report average daily volume (ADV) indicate the steady start to the year continued through April. CBoE’s HotspotFX reports ADV of $29 billion per day, just down from March’s 29.7 billion, but 13.8% up year-on-year. Meanwhile, FastMatchFX has set another high water mark in ADV terms, eclipsing last month’s $19.2 billion by recording $19.8 billion in April, up 83.3% from April 2016. Gain’s GTX also had a steady month, reporting ADV of $11.5 billion, slightly down from March’s $11.8 billion but up 47.4% year-on-year.
 

