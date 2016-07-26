20:05 February 12th 2017 in News, Brokers
Spot Volumes Up: Overall Down at Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters says FX platforms handled $91 billion in January, a rebound from December, but significantly down on January 2016. With average daily volume (ADV) 11% up on December’s data, Thomson Reuters has largely mirrored the broader industry performance as highlighted by platforms reporting earlier this month, however year-on-year the data is much more worrying for the firm as it has severely underperformed its peers. While other platforms saw year-on-year ADV either rise slightly or decline by between five and 10 percent, Thomson Reuters’ spot ADV is down 26% year-on-year.