Saxo Signs Up to the FX Global Code

Saxo Bank has signed up to the FX Global Code of Conduct, which is aimed at improving industry standards and promoting best practice among FX market participants. To emphasise its support for openness and transparency, Saxo says it has published an “Enhanced Disclosure” that provides insight into broker incentive, broker stability, client leverage and performance. Kim Fournais, CEO and co-founder, says: “We are proud to have been given the opportunity to participate as a member of the Bank of England’s FX Joint Standing Committee in reviewing and drafting this important and unprecedented industry-wide initiative.”
 

