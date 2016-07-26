21:05 May 16th 2017 in News, Brokers
Rosenberg Exits EBS
Glenn Rosenberg has left his position as product director at EBS as part of a wider restructuring at the group under NEX Markets. A spokesperson for the platform declines to comment, but Profit & Loss understands that Rosenberg left the firm, where he had been working in the New York office. Rosenberg has been and remains focused on innovation in FinTech, including business development and strategy and product development, according to sources. He was the FX product development lead and point of contact within EBS for business lines in the product team’s efforts to expand and grow the legacy platform into numerous new product lines.