Skip to main content
Rosenberg Exits EBS

in News, Brokers

EBS Nex

Rosenberg Exits EBS

Glenn Rosenberg has left his position as product director at EBS as part of a wider restructuring at the group under NEX Markets. A spokesperson for the platform declines to comment, but Profit & Loss understands that Rosenberg left the firm, where he had been working in the New York office. Rosenberg has been and remains focused on innovation in FinTech, including business development and strategy and product development, according to sources. He was the FX product development lead and point of contact within EBS for business lines in the product team’s efforts to expand and grow the legacy platform into numerous new product lines.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe