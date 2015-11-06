Skip to main content
Positives for Platforms in December Data

The first three platforms providers to report December average daily volume (ADV) data have experienced the expected slowdown in December from November, but have lifted year-on-year. Bats’ Hotspot FX handled $25.5 billion per day in December, down 16.1% from November, but up 5.8% from December 2015. Meanwhile FastMatchFX reports ADV of $13.8 billion, a 19% drop from November – a month characterised by volatility around the US election – but an impressive 45.3% increase from December 2015. It was a generally positive picture at Gain GTX also, with the platform seeing its fourth busiest month of 2016 at $9.2 billion.
 

