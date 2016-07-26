Skip to main content
Platforms Report Monthly Data

in News, Brokers

Platforms Report Monthly Data

The first four FX platform providers to report average daily volume (ADV) data indicate May maintained the momentum of the previous months. CBoE’s HotspotFX reports ADV of $28.1 billion, a 1.4% increase on April and a very healthy 20% increase from May 2016, this also marks the third consecutive monthly increase in year-on-year ADV for the platform. Meanwhile, FastMatchFX, newly acquired by Euronext reports ADV of $22.5 billion, a 18.4% month-on-month increase and almost double May 2016’s ADV of $11.4 billion. It was also a good month for FXSpotStream, which handled $17.5 billion in May, up 2% from April and 9% from May 2016. Finally in the first group to report, Gain’s GTX reports ADV across its ECN and SEF of $10.7 billion, a 7% drop from April but a 55% increase from May 2016.
 

