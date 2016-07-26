06:33 May 4th 2017 in News, Brokers
Platforms Report Lower Volumes
Three platforms to report FX trading volume for April are showing month-on-month declines. Nex Markets – the re-branded EBS – says average daily volume was $76.1 billion in April, down 12% from March and 7% year-on-year. Meanwhile CME Group saw FX volume decline 19.4% from March, the Merc handling 788,000 contracts per day in April. FXSpotStream reports ADV on a 20 day basis of $17.1 billion, however with Good Friday taken out this rises to $17.8 billion, broadly unchanged year-on-year and 5.3% lower month-on-month.