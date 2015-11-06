00:41 January 6th 2017 in News, Brokers
Platforms Confirm Volume Trends in December
Following the release of the first set of volume data from three platform at the start of the week, a new set from three providers reinforces the impression that December was a decent month for those responsible for providing trading venues. The newly-branded Nex Group says average daily volume (ADV) on its EBS platform was $89.6 billion in December, while CME Group handled 892,000 FX contracts (around $92 billion) and FXSpotStream reported a daily average of $18.4 billion on a 21 trading day basis.