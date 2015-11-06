Skip to main content
Platforms Confirm Volume Trends in December

Following the release of the first set of volume data from three platform at the start of the week, a new set from three providers reinforces the impression that December was a decent month for those responsible for providing trading venues. The newly-branded Nex Group says average daily volume (ADV) on its EBS platform was $89.6 billion in December, while CME Group handled 892,000 FX contracts (around $92 billion) and FXSpotStream reported a daily average of $18.4 billion on a 21 trading day basis.
 

