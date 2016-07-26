Skip to main content
Platform ADV’s Lower in July

Unsurprisingly the first group of FX platforms to report results are indicating a drop off in activity in July. In spite of more political upheaval in the US and a declining dollar, activity looks to have slowed from June. Although year-on-year the numbers are higher. CBoE’s Hotspot FX reports average daily volume (ADV) of $27.1 billion in July, while Euronext’s recent acquisition Fastmatch FX reports July ADV of $18 billion, and Gain GTX reports ADV of $10.1 billion per day.
 

