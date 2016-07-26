10:36 July 6th 2017 in News, Brokers
NEX SEF Goes Live
NEX Group’s Swap Execution Facility (SEF) went live at the start of this week, the firm announces – it received approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in April. Registration with the CFTC and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will allow the SEF to service customers and traders from the US and European Economic Area. Nex SEF has also received exemption from the requirement to be recognised as an exchange from the Ontario Securities Commission and is therefore approved for servicing customers in Ontario.