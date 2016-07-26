21:18 April 20th 2017 in News, Brokers
Nex SEF Gets CFTC Approval
Nex Group has received regulatory approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for a new Swap Execution Facility, Nex SEF (Nex SEF). EBS is the technology provider to Nex SEF, but the trades are executed on the latter of these two platforms. The new SEF is expected to have onboarded customers and be live for trading in the second quarter of financial year 2017-2018. Nex says that its new SEF will serve as a platform that can be used to launch additional products in the future.