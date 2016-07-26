Skip to main content
Nex SEF Gets CFTC Approval

in News, Brokers

Nex SEFs CFTC FCA MTFs TP-Icap

Nex SEF Gets CFTC Approval

Nex Group has received regulatory approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for a new Swap Execution Facility, Nex SEF (Nex SEF). EBS is the technology provider to Nex SEF, but the trades are executed on the latter of these two platforms. The new SEF is expected to have onboarded customers and be live for trading in the second quarter of financial year 2017-2018. Nex says that its new SEF will serve as a platform that can be used to launch additional products in the future.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe