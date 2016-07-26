Skip to main content
Nex Group Reports Revenue Growth

Following the disposal of Icap Global Broking to Tullett Prebon, the re-branded Nex Group has reported an increase in revenue for the financial year 2017, which ended on March 31. Nex says revenue from continuing operations was GBP 543 million in the year to March 2017, up from GBP 460 million for the year to March 2016, an 18% increase. Trading operating profit was GBP 145 million (GBP 139 million in FY 2015-16), while trading profit before tax was GBP 114 million (110 million) and profit before tax was GBP 120 million (27 million).
 

