23:45 February 15th 2017 in News, Brokers
Nex Group Gets Election Bounce: Future Uncertain
Nex Group has released its first quarterly results since the official formation of the group, and while it reports a good bounce in trading volumes around the US election in November, its CEO, Michael Spencer has flagged more “muted” volumes since. Nex Group’s Q3 revenue was up 11% on the third quarter of 2015 and is 4% higher across the first three quarters of 2016 compared to the same period in 2015. Growth was evenly spread across the firm's Markets and trade lifecycle businesses.