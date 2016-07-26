Skip to main content
Nex Group Gets Election Bounce: Future Uncertain

Nex Group has released its first quarterly results since the official formation of the group, and while it reports a good bounce in trading volumes around the US election in November, its CEO, Michael Spencer has flagged more “muted” volumes since. Nex Group’s Q3 revenue was up 11% on the third quarter of 2015 and is 4% higher across the first three quarters of 2016 compared to the same period in 2015. Growth was evenly spread across the firm's Markets and trade lifecycle businesses.
 

