11:58 January 12th 2017 in News, Brokers
NEX Data, Tradition Agree Global Data Partnership
NEX Data (Nex Data), a NEX Group business that provides global pricing data and information solutions, and Tradition, one of the largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter commodity and financial products, announce today that they have agreed a distribution partnership. Nex Data will become a key distributor for Tradition’s market data and information services division, TraditionDATA. The agreement includes real-time and end-of-day prices sourced directly from Tradition’s global electronic, hybrid and voice broking operations in all asset classes to include: interest rate derivatives, money markets, energy and commodities and fixed income products. It also covers data from Trad-X, Tradition’s electronic trading platform for OTC derivatives, and Tradition Asia, the interdealer broker’s Japanese and pan-Asian division.