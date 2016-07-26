03:39 July 5th 2017 in News, Brokers
Mixed Results from FX Platforms
In spite of several spikes in activity during the month, the overall impact on FX volumes in June was minimal with two of the first group reporting seeing a slight increase and two a slight decrease. NEX Markets says average daily volume (ADV) in spot on its EBS platform was $83.3 billion in June, a 2% increase from May but a 12% decline year-on-year. CBoE’s HotspotFX reports ADV of $27.9 billion, fractionally down from May’s $28.1 billion and 2.4% down from June 2016 Elsewhere, FastmatchFX, which was recently bought by Euronext, reports ADV of $19.7 billion, a 12.5% drop month-on-month but 20.9% higher year-on-year. Finally, Gain’s GTX says ADV was $10.8 billion across its ECN and SEF, up 1% from May and up 12% from June 2016.