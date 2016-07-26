Skip to main content
Mixed News on August FX Volumes

The first three platforms to report FX average daily volume (ADV) for August have presented a mixed picture, with one matching record highs, one dropping and one remaining stable. CBoE’s HotspotFX platform reports ADV of $27.1 billion in August, unchanged from July but 19.9% higher than August 2016. Euronext’s FastMatchFX saw ADV decline in August to $16.25 billion, down 9.7% month-on-month, but rising 57.8% from August 2016, while Gain’s GTX reports ADV of $12.2 billion per day – a 21% rise from July and 88% higher than August 2016.
 

