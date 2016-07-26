22:08 February 15th 2017 in News, Brokers
Invast Global Hires Two
Brokerage and prime services provider Invast Global has made two appointments to its team in Asia. Andrew Pal and Cassandra Lister are joining the firm as specialist consultants in the firm’s Asian PB and liquidity offering. Pal joins after two years at consultancy firm DerivAsia, which he joined after a 20-year career at UBS, most latterly as CEO of UBS Futures in Singapore.Lister joins Invast via her independent consulting firm, Euforia Consulting. Based in Hong Kong for the past decade, she has held senior executive and regional roles at JP Morgan, Societe Generale and Deutsche Bank.