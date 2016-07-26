06:48 May 3rd 2017 in News, Brokers
Invast Global Adds Lucid
Invast Global has announced a new partnership with Lucid Markets, meaning clients of the Invast Global multi-asset prime services facility, PurePrime, will have access to proprietary FX pricing from the market making firm. The partnership with Lucid expands PurePrime to over 20 unique FX and metals liquidity providers including names such as Citadel Securities, XTX Markets and Virtu Financial. “This line-up represents a new era of access for clients,” Invast Global says. “Never before have clients without direct Tier 1 prime brokerage relationships been able to access the liquidity provided by the non-bank market-making giants.”