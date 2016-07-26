Skip to main content
Hotspot Begins Offering Anonymous Deliverable FX Forwards

Hotspot has revealed that the first anonymous outright deliverable forward FX transaction has been executed on its platform. Hotspot says that is the first platform to provide outright deliverable forwards on an anonymous central-limit order book, and that it is also the first platform to allow prime brokerage clients to post passive quotes. This is designed to allow for expanded trading activity from market participants, who will be able to trade without being forced to cross the bid-offer spread. Paul Millward, head of product strategy, and Paul Reidy head of technology, spearheaded the project, which culminated in a one-month EUR/USD trade, of $100,000 notional value.
 

