00:45 May 22nd 2017 in News, Brokers
Hotspot: A Fresh Approach
Following hot on the heels of its second ownership change in a relatively short time, Hotspot is maintaining the momentum of change by launching new products, specifically outright deliverable forwards. It has also announced a raft of new hires and sought to broaden its geographical footprint. Galen Stops speaks to senior staff at the platform about what these changes - which include the addition of non-deliverable forwards to the platform - are building towards, as well as their view on the changing FX market structure.