Skip to main content
GTX Launches Zurich Office

in News, Brokers

GTX ECN

GTX Launches Zurich Office

GTX has opened a new office in Zurich, to be headed by Antonio (Toni) Fañanas, director, institutional sales, at the firm. The office is opening as an affiliate of GTX Bermuda Ltd, the operator of the GTX ECN. The affiliate, GTX Switzerland (GmbH), was registered in May. The new office will support sales to money centre and regional banks, as well as fund managers, according to GTX. “The opening coincides with strong volume growth on the GTX ECN from regional banks, quantitative and global macro fund managers, as well as the launch of new ECN matching engines in London and Tokyo,” says GTX in a release issued today.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe