04:00 June 19th 2017 in News, Brokers
GTX Launches Zurich Office
GTX has opened a new office in Zurich, to be headed by Antonio (Toni) Fañanas, director, institutional sales, at the firm. The office is opening as an affiliate of GTX Bermuda Ltd, the operator of the GTX ECN. The affiliate, GTX Switzerland (GmbH), was registered in May. The new office will support sales to money centre and regional banks, as well as fund managers, according to GTX. “The opening coincides with strong volume growth on the GTX ECN from regional banks, quantitative and global macro fund managers, as well as the launch of new ECN matching engines in London and Tokyo,” says GTX in a release issued today.