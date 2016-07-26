Skip to main content
Gain Capital Adds Payments Service

in News, Brokers

Gain Capital money transfer

Gain Capital has announced the launch of a new money transfer service on its forex.com brand. The firm says the new service, which enables individuals and businesses to send money in 26 currencies to over 200 countries via their desktop, tablet or mobile device, features “highly-competitive exchange rates, fast transfer times and free priority services”. The service offers instant rate quotes and transfer times of under 24 hours within the EU and 24-48 hours in most other regions, it adds.
 

