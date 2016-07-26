08:42 August 30th 2017 in News, Brokers
Gain Capital Adds Payments Service
Gain Capital has announced the launch of a new money transfer service on its forex.com brand. The firm says the new service, which enables individuals and businesses to send money in 26 currencies to over 200 countries via their desktop, tablet or mobile device, features “highly-competitive exchange rates, fast transfer times and free priority services”. The service offers instant rate quotes and transfer times of under 24 hours within the EU and 24-48 hours in most other regions, it adds.