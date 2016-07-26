02:00 August 29th 2017 in News, Brokers
Fenics Agrees Chinese Data Deal
Fenics Market Data, the market data division of BGC Partners, and China Credit BGC Money Broking Company (CCT-BGC) have agreed to a distribution partnership, whereby Fenics Market Data will exclusively provide CCT-BGC's Chinese market data products to clients. Through this agreement, Fenics Market Data is becoming the sole international commercial agent for CCT-BGC's onshore Chinese data, covering the fixed income, interest rate and FX markets. CCT-BGC, established by China Credit Trust Co and BGC, is the first money-broking company granted a licence by the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) in Beijing.