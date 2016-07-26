Skip to main content
FastMatch Moves to Flat Fee Structure

Fastmatch fee structure

FastMatch is adjusting its fee structure for trading on the platform resulting in a flat rate for all FX participants using the technology. In a note on the platform’s website, the firm, which was recently acquired by Euronext, says effective July 1, 2017 it will charge a flat $3 per side to users of its anonymous ECN. Previously, FastMatch had a tiered pricing system that saw users pay less the higher percentage of daily volume they accounted for on the platform.
 

