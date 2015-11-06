Skip to main content
FastMatch Adjusts Fees for 2017

FastMatch is making a number of changes to its fee schedule, effective February 1, 2017. In a note to clients, the ECN outlines the major changes to its currency fee schedule, including extending its offer of free trading for clients that add liquidity on FastMatch’s central limit order book and are willing to trade with everyone on the platform. FastMatch is also changing the threshold required for its clients to achieve the $2.50 per million pricing tier. Under the current free structure “clients trading more than ADV USD 1 billion or equivalent notional per billing month or 10% of single counted volume of the platform (whichever is less)”, are charged $2.50 per million.
 

