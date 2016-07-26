Skip to main content
EBS BrokerTec Re-Brands as Nex Markets

in News, Brokers

EBS Nex BrokerTec

EBS BrokerTec Re-Brands as Nex Markets

NEX Group (Nex) has announced that its EBS BrokerTec business has been renamed Nex Markets, effective immediately. Four business lines were created when Nex was launched on 30 December 2016: Nex Markets, Nex Optimisation, Nex Opportunities and Nex Exchange. EBS BrokerTec previously sat as a sub-brand within the Nex Markets business line. As a result of the rename, Nex will no longer use EBS BrokerTec and the entire business will be known as Nex Markets. The business will retain its current service names for its FX and fixed income platforms; EBS and BrokerTec.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe