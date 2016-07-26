22:47 January 29th 2017 in News, Brokers
e-Mid Added to the Nex Group
BrokerTec, Nex Group’s electronic fixed income trading platform, has agreed to acquire a controlling majority stake in e-Mid, the Italian electronic central limit order book (CLOB) for interbank deposits and Overnight Indexed Swaps (OIS). The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the Bank of Italy, the firm says that subject to receipt of this approval it expects the transaction to complete in the next few months. Upon completion of the transaction, e-Mid will become a subsidiary of BrokerTec Europe Ltd.