04:39 January 16th 2017 in News, Brokers
Dodd-Frank Act: Is Change Coming?
Bill Shields, chief compliance officer at GFI Swaps Exchange, talks to Profit & Loss about how swaps regulations could change in 2017. Profit & Loss: Are you expecting significant changes to swaps market regulations under a Trump administration? Bill Shields: In large part this will depend on who is leading the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Commissioner Christopher Giancarlo could be named as the long-term head of the agency, and he put out whitepaper outlining a lot the SEF rules that he would like to change or eliminate. If these changes were enacted it could get rid of many of the artificial barriers to trading that the CFTC put in place that weren’t necessarily required by Dodd-Frank. In addition, Commissioner Giancarlo, has spoken about the need to modernize the CFTC’s regulatory regime.