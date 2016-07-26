Skip to main content
CME and FXSpotStream Report ADV Growth

CME Group and FX SpotStream have both reported strong average daily volume data. CME says that ADV in its FX futures and options products was 1,014,000 contracts per day, which Profit & Loss estimates to be in the region of $92 billion of futures and $8 billion in options. This is 23% higher than activity levels in May and unchanged from June 2016. Meanwhile, FXSpotStream saws ADV was $20.3 billion, a strong rebound from May’s $17.4 billion. Although it had this 16.7% month-on-month rise, FXSpotStream did see a slight 2.1% decline in activity from June 2016.
 

