BGC to Launch New e-FX Platform

BGC Partners is set to launch a new e-FX trading platform in the next few weeks. The platform will be unveiled alongside BGC’s new electronic US Treasuries platform, with both being branded under the Fenics umbrella. The FX platform will be called Fenics FX and the Treasuries platform will be called Fenics UST. Lucera, which is owned by BGC, has supplied the underlying technology for the Fenics FX platform. Soft trades have already been completed on the new platform and Profit & Loss understands that it will be ready to officially go live with trading in the next few weeks.
 

