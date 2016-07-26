Skip to main content
BGC FX Revenues Decline in 2016, But Fenics a Bright Spot

BGC Partners has released fourth quarter and full year results for 2016, which show that revenues were down in both its fully electronic FX and financial services businesses compared to the previous year. BGC posted Q4 2016 FX revenues of $70.8 million, down 5.8% from Q4 2015, and full year revenue of $303.3 million, down 6.6% from 2015. The notional volume from its fully electronic FX trading unit was also down year-on-year, dropping 21.8% from $13.4 trillion in 2015 to $10.5 trillion last year.
 

