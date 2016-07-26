Skip to main content
AP CEO Exits TP Icap

Market sources say that Hugh Gallagher, CEO of TP-Icap in Asia-Pacific and head of Icap’s Asian business, has resigned from the firm. Gallagher has been with Icap in various forms since starting with Astley & Pearce in Sydney in 1988. He was appointed CEO of Icap Australia in 2008 and in 2010 was named as Icap’s CEO for Asia Pacific. In October 2016 he was named to the current role and the sources say he is not currently seeking another role in the industry.
 

