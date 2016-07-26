13:01 May 10th 2017 in News, Brokers
360T Launches ECN, Announces Record Volumes
360T has revealed that it officially launched its undisclosed marketplace, 360T ECN, in April. The firm claims that the new ECN will enable access to additional liquidity and trading styles, adding another complementary execution mechanism to its OTC FX trading offering. Carlo Koelzer, CEO of 360T Group, says: "With the introduction of 360T ECN, our clients can take full advantage of accessing the entire variety of liquidity. Considering new regulatory and capital requirements, our ECN is the right solution for the future FX ecosystem, including the facilitation of the credit mitigation.