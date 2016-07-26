02:37 January 23rd 2017 in News, Banks
Wells Fargo Restructures: FX Into Securities
Wells Fargo is disbanding its International Group, which includes foreign exchange, and switching the components into areas of its Wholesale Banking Group. As part of the changes, the bank’s foreign exchange business will now report to Jon Weiss, head of Wells Fargo Securities. In addition, Wells Fargo’s Financial Institutions Group will be combined with the Financial Institutions business in Wells Fargo Corporate Banking to form a single Financial Institutions business. The combined business will report directly to Perry Pelos, senior executive vice president and head of Wholesale Banking.