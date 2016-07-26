Skip to main content
Study: FX Dealers Narrowing Focus to Chase Profits

A new study from Greenwich Associates suggests that FX dealers are narrowing their focus in terms of which products and clients they will cover. For the study, Greenwich says that it conducted interviews with 2,393 corporate and financial users of foreign exchange around the world about market trends and their relationships with their dealers. The results showed that, for the second consecutive year, significant market share was redistributed among the dealers in the top ranks of the FX market in 2016, with some leading dealers adding as much as two full percentage points in market share and others ceding similar amounts.
 

