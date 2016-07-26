Skip to main content
South Africa Sues Banks over FX Collusion

in News, Banks

South Africa’s Competition Commission says it is commencing prosecution proceedings against 14 banks over alleged collusion in ZAR markets. The Commission has been investigating the issue since April 2015 and says it has now referred the case to the country’s Tribunal for prosecution. The banks are Bank of America Merrill Lynch; BNP Paribas; JP Morgan; Investec; HSBC; Standard Chartered Bank; Credit Suisse; Standard Bank of South Africa; Commerzbank; ANZ; Nomura International; Macquarie Bank; ABSA Bank; and Barclays. In some cases the case is being brought against two entities with the same organisation, if found guilty, the banks could face fines of up to 10% of their annual turnover.
 

