Report: Top Dealers Loosen Grip on FX Market (Slightly)

in News, Banks

Greenwich Associates Banks liquidity providers Market Making

The top five FX dealers are losing market share, according to a new report from Greenwich Associates. Although the world’s five biggest FX dealers still capture a massive 44% of global market share in aggregate, according to the research, that proportion is down from 48% last year and from 53% in 2013. The report identifies several trends that are driving these changes. It says that while top-tier dealers have been narrowing the scope of their product, regional and client coverage, FX investors continue to increase their trading via multi-dealer platforms, which create a more level playing field for liquidity providers.
 

