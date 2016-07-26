Skip to main content
Northern Trust Outlines New e-FX Growth Strategy

Dan Torrey, global head of FX e-commerce sales, at Northern Trust, talks to Profit & Loss deputy editor Galen Stops about how the bank is planning and building a more comprehensive FX e-commerce strategy to meet the changing needs of its client base, noting it’s not just as simple as offering RFS in spot, forwards and NDFs in different regions across a broad array of pairs, but also being able to come up with customised solutions and putting more sophisticated execution tools in the hands of clients.
 

