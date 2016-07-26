Skip to main content
Ktorza Ruling Overturned

A UK appeals court judge has decided that former JP Morgan FX salesperson Patrice Ktorza’s case must be reheard by an employment tribunal. In a judgement, Judge David Richardson accepted the bank’s claim that the original judge who head the case had adopted “a legally incorrect” approach to the law and “disregarded or misunderstood” important aspects of JP Morgan’s case. Ktorza won his claim for unfair dismissal in August 2016, however Profit & Loss noted at the time that the case was “tricky” because it involved the subject of partial fills of client orders.
 

