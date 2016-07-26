Skip to main content
ING Launches EM FX Indices

ING is launching proprietary global emerging markets indices, aiming to provide clients with a new route for gaining exposure to emerging markets currencies. Bloomberg is responsible for providing the independent calculation and administration of these indices. In addition to leveraging Bloomberg's expertise in strategy index development, calculation and administration, ING is using Bloomberg’s BFIX data source to use in the index, stating in a release issued today that it is an independent benchmark for currency rates that is regularly updated and widely used by the FX market.
 

