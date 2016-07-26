Skip to main content
HSBC’s Execution of Cairn Order “Followed Standard Industry Practice”

in News, Banks

HSBC Cairn Energy Mark Johnson front running DoJ Kevin Rodgers James Overdahl

HSBC’s Execution of Cairn Order “Followed Standard Industry Practice”

Documents lodged by the team representing HSBC’s former global head of FX trading Mark Johnson in his defence again market manipulation claims, indicate that should a defence case be needed it will focus on proving that the bank – and Johnson’s conduct – was in line with standard industry practice. Johnson and former head of EMEA FX trading Stuart Scott have been charged by the US Department of Justice with allegedly front running a large fix order from Cairn Energy.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe