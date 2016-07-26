02:58 August 22nd 2017 in News, Banks
HSBC’s Execution of Cairn Order “Followed Standard Industry Practice”
Documents lodged by the team representing HSBC’s former global head of FX trading Mark Johnson in his defence again market manipulation claims, indicate that should a defence case be needed it will focus on proving that the bank – and Johnson’s conduct – was in line with standard industry practice. Johnson and former head of EMEA FX trading Stuart Scott have been charged by the US Department of Justice with allegedly front running a large fix order from Cairn Energy.