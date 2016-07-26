Skip to main content
HSBC Back in the Legal Firing Line

in News, Banks

HSBC ECU Group stop losses

HSBC is facing renewed legal action over alleged activities within its FX business. According to a report in the Financial Times, which cites legal filings it has seen, global macro advisory firm ECU Group is requesting a court order the bank to hand over deal logs and other information relating to three separate stop loss orders the firm left with HSBC is 2006. A source familiar with the matter tells Profit & Loss that ECU questioned the bank over market behaviour around the stops, but was told there was nothing untoward going on.
 

