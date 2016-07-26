02:55 June 8th 2017 in News, Banks
HSBC Back in the Legal Firing Line
HSBC is facing renewed legal action over alleged activities within its FX business. According to a report in the Financial Times, which cites legal filings it has seen, global macro advisory firm ECU Group is requesting a court order the bank to hand over deal logs and other information relating to three separate stop loss orders the firm left with HSBC is 2006. A source familiar with the matter tells Profit & Loss that ECU questioned the bank over market behaviour around the stops, but was told there was nothing untoward going on.