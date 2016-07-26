01:31 August 25th 2017 in News, Banks
Former SocGen Bankers Indicted in US Over Libor
Two former senior managers at Société Générale have been indicted by the US Department of Justice for their role in allegedly manipulating London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) rates. Danielle Sindzingre and Muriel Bescond, 49 were charged in the Eastern District of New York with one count of conspiring to transmit false reports concerning market information that tends to affect a commodity, and four counts of transmitting such false reports. Sindzingre was the global head of treasury and Bescond was the head of treasury, Paris, at the bank.