ECB Encourages Commitment to Global Code by May 2018

The European Central Bank (ECB) is publicly endorsing the statement of Commitment set out in the FX Global Code of Conduct and is encouraging FX trading counterparties to do the same. The FX Global Code is a set of global principles of good practice in foreign exchange markets, developed by central banks and market participants from 16 jurisdictions around the globe in order to promote a robust, fair, liquid, open and appropriately transparent market. Today the ECB invited FX market participants to publicly commit to the principles set out in the Code by endorsing the statement of commitment annexed to the Code by the end of May 2018.
 

