01:49 July 24th 2017 in News, Banks
Deutsche, JPM Move to Settle Libor Class Action
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have filed court documents seeking to settle a class action claim brought against them and other market participants over alleged Yen interest rate benchmark manipulation. The documents were filed Friday in the US District Court of Southern New York and while the two banks do not admit liability or wrongdoing, Deutsche has agreed to pay $77 million and JP Morgan $71 million. These settlements are more than double those agreed by HSBC and Citi last year.