Skip to main content
Deutsche Bank Fined by Fed Over Lack of Controls

in News, Banks

Deutsche Bank Federal Reserve chat rooms FX collusion

Deutsche Bank Fined by Fed Over Lack of Controls

The Federal Reserve has announced two enforcement actions against Deutsche Bank that requires the bank to pay a combined $156.6 million in civil money penalties. The bank will pay a $136.9 million fine for “unsafe and unsound practices” in the FX markets, as well as a $19.7 million fine for failure to maintain an adequate Volcker rule compliance programme. The Fed says it found deficiencies in the Deutsche’s oversight of, and internal controls over, FX traders and that the firm failed to detect and address that its traders used electronic chat rooms to communicate with competitors about their trading positions.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe