CLS Volumes Up in June

The average daily volume (ADV) of trades submitted to CLS was $1.64 trillion in June, up 6% from $1.55 trillion in May, and up 1.64% year-on-year. The main driver of this growth appears to have been an increase in swaps and forward activity. Swaps accounted for $1.08 trillion of the ADV submitted to CLS in June, up 9.3% month-on-month and 7.5% year-on-year. The ADV of $108 billion in FX forwards in June represented a 3.8% increase from the previous month and a 20% growth from June 2016, when an ADV of $90 billion was recorded.
 

