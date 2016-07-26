18:02 June 15th 2017 in News, Banks
CLS Volumes Tick Up in May
The average daily traded volume submitted to CLS was $1.55 trillion in May, up 2% from the previous month and up 10% year-on-year. The CLS data shows FX spot ADV of $454 billion in May, up 4.4% compared to April and up 4.8% from May 2016. Swap ADV, meanwhile, was $989 billion in May, which was flat on the previous month, but up 9% in comparison to the same month last year. Although by far still the smallest product segment submitted to CLS in terms of ADV, FX forwards saw the biggest month-on-month and year-on-year increases in May.