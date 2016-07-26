Skip to main content
CLS Introduces Two New Membership Categories

CLS Group (CLS) has introduced two new membership models, affiliated settlement and non-shareholder settlement. These two new categories will exist alongside the existing shareholder and central bank settlement membership categories. The affiliated settlement membership category allows institutions to have more than one entity within a corporate group become a settlement member. This category is aimed at institutions seeking to segregate their FX businesses to manage their own CLS participation and correspondent banking relationships. It also removes the reliance on internal clearing and intergroup limits, helps settlement members meet their regulatory ring-fencing obligations and facilitates recovery and resolution planning.
 

